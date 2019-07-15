Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 3: Hrithik Roshan's film set crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Super 30 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan's film Super 30, based on the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, has managed to pick-up at the box office despite facing competition with Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster Kabir Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15. Directed by Queen famed-Vikas Bahl, Super 30 has crossed Rs 50 crore mark on its opening weekend. Super 30, which released on July 12, had collected nearly Rs 30 crore in two days.

Super 30 has created buzz on social media because of its inspiring plot. However, the film has received mixed reviews from film critics. While some has praised the plot of the movie, others are displeased by Hrithik Roshan's Bihari accent.

Super 30 narrates the story of Anand Kumar, who started Super 30 program for underprivileged kids who wish to crack prestigious IIT-entrance exam. As per media reports, it was Anand Kumar, who wanted Hrithik Roshan to play his role in the biopic. With Super 30, Hrithik Roshan is hoping to revive his charm in the Bollywood business as the actor was last seen two years back in Kaabil.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Super 30 has witnessed an upward growth in Tier-2 cities. For instance, the film has collected over Rs 1 crore in Rajasthan. The biographical drama, has raked in Rs 9.5 crore alone in Mumbai. In Delhi, the film has minted Rs 6.25 crore. Surprisingly, in Bihar, Super 30 has collected Rs 87 lakh in the first two days of its release. Meanwhile, the Bihar diaspora in the Gulf countries has demanded that the Bihar government declare Super 30 tax free.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Super 30 also features Mrunal Thakur, who will be playing his wife in the movie. Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi as Anand Kumar's rival and Pankaj Saxena as Anand Kumar's father.

