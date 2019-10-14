Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office Collections Day 12: Chiranjeevi's film has strong hold in overseas markets

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collections: Megastar Chiranjeevi's period drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has taken the domestic as well as overseas box office markets by storm. The film that released on October 2, has continued its strong run even on its 12th day at the box office. On Sunday, Surendra Reddy directorial venture raked in nearly Rs 3.8 crore at the worldwide box office. Hence, the film's worldwide collection has reached nearly Rs 230 crore.

The multilingual film, released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam, has witnessed outstanding box office growth in Andhra or Nizam circuits. Helmed by Surendra Reddy, Sye raa Narasimha Reddy, collected Rs 3.2 crore on Sunday in the Southern box office market. However, the film continued to witness a decline in its collections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

But Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is practically done and dusted in the Hindi belt due to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff blockbuster film War. War, in the domestic market alone, has raked in over Rs 250 crore. Further, with the release of Priyanka Chopra and Frahan Akhtar starrer The Sky is Pink, Sye Raa's Hindi version is set to disappear at the Hindi box office by this week.

The 170-minute long film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, tells the story of a freedom fighter from Rayalaseema, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. He was a hero from Kurnool, who revolted against the British rule in 1846.

In the film, Amitabh Bachchan plays Chiranjeevi's mentor. The film also stars Nayanthara and Tamannaah, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapati Babu in significant roles. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is bankrolled by Chiranjeevi's son and actor Ram Charan Teja under his home banner Konidela Production Company.

