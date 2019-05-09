Tamilrockers leaks Mahesh Babu's new film Maharshi

Tamilrockers has leaked Mahesh Babu's latest Telugu film Maharshi. The film which released today was available for illegal download on the website. The piracy website leaks both Hollywood and Bollywood films. Recently, Avengers: Endgame was leaked online two days before its release. Some of the Bollywood films leaked by Tamilrockers in the recent past include Gully Boy, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Accidental Prime Minister, Simmba and Zero. It has leaked even popular TV series like Sacred Games and Game of Thrones.

TamilRockers' business is a simple case of demand and supply. People who do not want to spend on a release end up downloading a pirated copy on the Tamilrockers site. As more patrons continue to visit their site, they continue to provide movies for free downloads. This way Tamilrockers makes money while eating away a chunk of the movie producers' earnings.

Produced by Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V Potluri under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema banners, respectively, Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh, and Prakash Raj among others.

