Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn film inches closer to Rs 275 crore

Tanhaji box office latest: The Ajay Devgn Kajol-starrer Tanhaji is inching closer to Rs 275 crore as the film has earned Rs 272.93 crore at the ticket window so far.

#Tanhaji gathers speed on [sixth] Sat and Sun... #Maharashtra continues to dominate + contribute to the massive total... Inches closer to 275 cr... [Week 6] Fri 63 lakhs, Sat 97 lakhs, Sun 1.40 cr. Total: 272.93 cr. #India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2020

On its sixth weekend, the film made close to Rs 3 crore. The film earned around Rs 1.40 crore on Sunday, 97 lakhs on Saturday and 63 lakhs on Friday, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and T-series, the film based on the capturing of the Kondhana fort has done extremely well in the overseas market. The film has minted Rs 359.77 crore in worldwide collections. The Om Raut directed period drama film managed to rout its competing films like the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak, Varun Dhawan Shradddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D and the Kangana Ranaut-starrer sports drama Panga.

Chhapaak made less than Rs 35 crore at the box office whereas Panga could not even reach the Rs 30 crore mark despite positive critic reviews. Remo D'Souza's directorial Street Dancer 3D made only Rs 67.57 crore at the ticket windows since its release date.

Ajay Devgn's 100th film Tanhaji made it to the silver screens alongside the Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey-starrer Chhapaak on January 10. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars actors like Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Devdutta Nage and Padmavati Rao in pivotal roles.

