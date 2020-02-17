Shikara Box Office Collection Day 7: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film makes Rs 6.70 crore

Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed film Shikara has minted Rs 6.70 at the ticket window so far. The film, based on the Kashmiri pandit exodus raked in Rs 1.20 crore on its release date at the box office.

The Chopra-directed film is likely to see further fall in its collections. The film has been leaked online in various formats by online piracy group, Tamilrockers. The film is based on the book 'Our Moon Has Blood Clots' by Rahul Pandita. It has received unfavourable reviews both from the critics and popular Kashmiri Pandits alike. Shikara is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.

Saw #Shikara & i found it absolutely misleading .. Infact film made mockery of Kashmiri Pandits sentiments & tragedy . Pandits exodus & massacre was not explored atall.. Terrible film. Rating- â­ï¸ Audience should wait for @vivekagnihotri#TheKashmirFiles to see the real facts. - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 9, 2020

"The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits" is how @VVCFilms promoted his film #Shikara On the eve of its release, the description was changed to "A timeless love story in the worst of times" Selling mushy pulpy romance in the name of our genocide is the unkindest cut ever expected. - Sushil Pandit SAVARKARð®ð³. (@neelakantha) February 7, 2020

Shikara released alongside the Aditya Roy Kapur Disha Patani-starrer Malang on February 7. Shikara stars new comers like Aadil Khan and Sadia in lead roles of Shiv Kumar Dhar and Shanti Dhar. The film is based on how the couple survives in the 'toughest of times'.

