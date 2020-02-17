Business Today
Shikara Box Office Collection Day 7: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film makes Rs 6.70 crore

Shikara box office collection today: The Chopra directed political drama has raked in Rs 6.70 crore so far. The film has been panned by both the critics and popular Kashmiri Pandits alike

A still from Shikara featuring Aadil Khan and Sadia

Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed film Shikara has minted Rs 6.70 at the ticket window so far. The film, based on the Kashmiri pandit exodus raked in Rs 1.20 crore on its release date at the box office.

The Chopra-directed film is likely to see further fall in its collections. The film has been leaked online in various formats by online piracy group, Tamilrockers. The film is based on the book 'Our Moon Has Blood Clots' by Rahul Pandita. It has received unfavourable reviews both from the critics and popular Kashmiri Pandits alike. Shikara is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.

Shikara released alongside the Aditya Roy Kapur Disha Patani-starrer Malang on February 7.  Shikara stars new comers like Aadil Khan and Sadia in lead roles of Shiv Kumar Dhar and Shanti Dhar. The film is based on how the couple survives in the 'toughest of times'.

