Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 18: Ajay Devgn's film emerges as biggest January hit; rakes in Rs 228 crore

Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' continues to receive great response at the box office. The period drama film has minted Rs 228 crore in 18 days, becoming the biggest hit of the year so far. The Om Raut-directed period action drama, based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, opened countrywide on January 10.

Since then, Tanhaji has successfully outclassed its competitors at the box office, including newly released Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut's Panga. Film Street Dancer 3D and Panga hit the screens on January 24. Street Dancer has minted roughly Rs 47 crore, whereas Panga stood at Rs 12 crore, in four days.

Tanhaji, however, has recorded huge earnings after surviving for over two weeks at the box office. The film accumulated Rs 15.10 crore on its released day and its collections surged to Rs 61.93 crore in the first weekend. The film registered Rs 38.48 crore in the second weekend (Sat-Sun). During the third weekend, the film raked in Rs 26 crore. Week-wise, Tanhaji has minted Rs 118.91 crore in first week and Rs 29.98 crore in the second week.

In Tanhaji, Kajol plays the role of Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanhaji, Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Also read: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 16: Devgn's film sees extraordinary 3rd Saturday

Also read: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 15: Devgn's film first Rs 200 crore blockbuster of decade