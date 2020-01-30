Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 20: Ajay Devgn's film likely to beat Uri: The Surgical Strike's lifetime earning

Tanhaji box office collection: Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji is marching ahead gallantly every single day. The film is close to beat 2019-released Uri: The Surgical Strike, in terms of box office earnings. Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri became the biggest January-hit in 2019. And this year, Tanhaji, is holding the title.

Uri released on January 11, 2019, whereas Tanhaji on January 10, 2020.

At present, Tanhaji has registered net earnings of Rs 235 crore (approx) in three weeks. The Ajay Devgn starrer needs to earn at least Rs 10 crore to surpass Uri's box office earnings. Film Uri's holds a recorded lifetime collection at Rs 245.36 crore. The film also earned four national awards last year.

It is most likely that Tanhaji will break Uri's box office record by the end of its fourth week due to the film's popularity. The film has outshone almost every-other January releases, like Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga.

Tanhaji will be clashing with Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' and Himesh Reshammiya's 'Happy Hardy and Heer' on January 31. It is most likely that Tanhaji will trump both these releases and shatter a new record.

Tanhaji is Devgn's 100th film of his career. The film also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles. In Tanhaji, Kajol plays the role of Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanhaji and Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

