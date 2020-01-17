Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn's film earns around Rs 116 crore

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior box office collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is dominating at the box office for the past one week. The period drama has breached Rs 100 crore mark on Wednesday. Tanhaji achieved the feat in just six days after opening countrywide on January 10.

Helmed by, Om Raut, Tanhaji minted Rs 15.10 crore on its first day. On Saturday and Sunday, the earnings of Tanhaji saw a huge spike at Rs 20.57 crore and Rs 26.26 crore, respectively. During the weekdays as well, the box office collections of Tanhaji remained high. On Monday, the film raked in Rs 13.75 crore, on Tuesday Rs 15.28 crore and on Wednesday 16.72 crore. The film on Thursday has also fared well with a recorded earning of Rs 11.5 crore, according to early estimates by Box Office India.

Tanhaji, which is Devgn's 100th film as an actor, has so far made roughly Rs 116 crore at the box office.

Tanhaji was released with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak. While Chhapaak has been widely appreciated, the film took a beating at the box office. Chhapaak is estimated to have made around Rs 27 crore in the same 7-day period.

Film Tanhaji revolves around the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. Tanhaji played an instrumental role in taking back the strategic hill fortress of Kondhana from the Mughal empire.

The film has been made tax-free in the state of Uttar Pradesh ad Haryana.

Produced by Ajay's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film also features Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore, Kajol as Savitribai Malusare and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

