Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn-Kajol film likely to earn Rs 10-15 crore

Tanhaji Earnings Prediction Day 1: The Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior has hit the screens today. The film based on the 1670 battle to free the Kondhana fort is expected to mint between Rs 10-15 crore on its opening day.

However, on its opening weekend, Tanhaji is expected to witness a spike in its earnings.

According to film analysts, the Om Raut directed film is expected to do well as it is based on a historic subject and also because the film features Ajay Devgn and Kajol as a lead pair after a long time.

Tanhaji is also released in 3D which could also have a positive impact on its box office collections. The movie could also benefit against Chhapaak owing to the number of screens allotted to both these films. Tanhaji is releasing on more than 3500 screens whereas the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is releasing on 1500 screens.

The movie's trailer got a positive response from the audiences and they lauded Devgn and Saif Ali Khan for their acting chops in the trailer. This film has also received rave reviews from the critics.