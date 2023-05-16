'The Kerala Story' box office collection day 11: Adah Sharma-starrer set to hit Rs 150 crore, earns Rs 10 crore on 2nd Monday

The Kerala Story box office day 11: Sudipto Sen-directorial The Kerala Story’s box office numbers recorded a massive drop on the 11th day. The Kerala Story raked in around Rs 10 crore on the second Monday, a stark drop in collections compared to Rs 23.75 crore on the second Sunday. The Kerala Story’s total box office collections stand at Rs 146.74 crore as of Monday according to early estimates, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

The Kerala Story made Rs 8.03 crore on its first day, Rs 11 crore on the first Saturday, Rs 16.40 crore on the first Sunday, Rs 10.07 crore on the first Monday, Rs 11.14 crore on Tuesday, Rs 12 crore on first Wednesday, Rs 12.50 crore on the first Thrusday, taking first week’s box office earnings to Rs 81.14 crore.

The Adah Sharma-starrer contentious flick made Rs 12.35 crore on its second Friday, Rs 19.50 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 23.75 crore on its second Sunday, and around Rs 10 crore on its second Monday, taking the total collections so far to Rs 146.74 crore.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story actor Yogita Bihani commented on allegations that the film is a propaganda film and requested people to watch the film. Bihani told IndiaToday.in that the film is against the terrorist outfit ISIS and focuses on the safety of women regardless of religion.

She added that she respects all opinions, be it someone wanting to watch the film and then appreciate it. She further noted that she will also respect those people's opinion who don't want to watch the movie and believe they do not relate to it.

The Kerala Story talks about three women from Kerala who are allegedly forcefully converted and made to join the terrorist outfit ISIS. Backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in lead roles. The film was released all across India on May 5.

