 ‘The Kerala Story’ box office collection day 10: Sudipto Sen’s film strikes gold; inches closer to Rs 150 crore mark 

The Kerala Story box office report: Sudipto Sen-directorial The Kerala Story has struck gold at the box office, inching closer to the Rs 150 crore mark. The contentious film raked in around Rs 23 crore and overall collections reached Rs 135.99 crore on its second Sunday, as per early estimates.

The movie made Rs 8.03 crore on its opening day, Rs 11 crore on first Saturday, Rs 16.40 crore on first Sunday, Rs 10.07 crore on first Monday, Rs 11.14 crore on first Tuesday, Rs 12 crore on first Wednesday, Rs 12.50 crore on first Thursday, and it raked in Rs 81.14 crore till its first week, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

After its first week at the box office, the film went strength to strength at the ticket counters. The film collected Rs 12.35 crore on its second Friday, Rs 19.5 crore on its second Saturday, and around Rs 23 crore on its second Sunday, taking the total numbers to Rs 135.99 crore.

The Kerala Story focuses on three women from Kerala who were allegedly converted forcefully and made to join the terrorist outfit ISIS. The film features Adah Sharma, Devadarshini, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in lead roles. The film was released on over 200 screens in Canada and the US on Friday.

The film’s producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah told a group of Indian American reporters during an online presser: “This is a very bold, honest and true film which in the beginning got no support, today stands at the point of releasing worldwide with a spectacular box office success in just 6 days”.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud questioned the West Bengal government over its ban on the controversial film. He said there seems to be no reason for a ban on the film’s screening in West Bengal especially when it is being screened across the country.

The Supreme Court also questioned the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on exhibitors not showing the movie in the state. The top court further questioned the state government on the measures provided for the security of the theatres screening the film.

