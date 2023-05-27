The Kerala Story box office collection Day 22: Adah Sharma's film struggles to reach Rs 250 crore mark

The Kerala Story saw a further drop on Day 22 as it brought in 2.50 crores which is the lowest for the film since its opening day, and a bit drop from Thursday's collection of 3.10 crores, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

Adah Sharm's The Kerala Story finally crossed Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide on its 21st day in theatres. Amid the row of controversies, the film was released on May 5.

The film is now in its third weekend and has seen a decline in viewership. The overall earning of the film stands at a total of Rs 216.07 crores in India.

The Kerala Story revolves around the story of a Hindu woman from Kerala, played by Adah Sharma. In the movie, Sharma’s character is brainwashed to embrace Islam and sent to Syria, where she is forced to join the ISIS terrorist organisation and get tortured along her journey.

The film is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The Kerala Story has been in controversy ever since the trailer was released. The trailer landed in trouble because of its description: “heartbreaking and gut-wrenching stories of 32,000 females in Kerala…”

After the trailer was released for the movie, a petition was filed against the film, with the Supreme Court seeking a stay on its release. The petition said the film was the “worst kind of hate speech” and “audio-visual propaganda.”

The top court said that the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certified the film for public viewing. However, it also asked the makers to add a disclaimer stating that the film is fictitious and not inspired by real events.