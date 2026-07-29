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Jay Clayton confirmed as US intelligence chief after delayed process and election concerns

Jay Clayton confirmed as US intelligence chief after delayed process and election concerns

Republicans had initially planned to move Clayton’s nomination in June, but President Donald Trump postponed the hearing to allow interim director Bill Pulte to lead the intelligence office for several weeks

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  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 8:47 AM IST
Jay Clayton confirmed as US intelligence chief after delayed process and election concernsJay Clayton takes charge as US intelligence chief after weeks of uncertainty

The US intelligence community has a new permanent leader after the Senate confirmed Jay Clayton as Director of National Intelligence (DNI), ending weeks of uncertainty at the top of the country’s spy agencies.

Clayton, who serves as the US attorney for the Southern District of New York and previously headed the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), was approved by the Senate in a 51-47 vote that followed party lines. His confirmation comes after a delayed nomination process that saw interim director Bill Pulte temporarily oversee the office following the resignation of former DNI Tulsi Gabbard.

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Delayed confirmation amid concerns over interim leadership

Republicans had initially planned to move Clayton’s nomination in June, but President Donald Trump postponed the hearing to allow Pulte to lead the intelligence office for several weeks.

Pulte, a former housing regulator with no prior intelligence background, faced criticism from lawmakers over his appointment. Senators from both parties questioned whether he had the experience required to oversee the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which coordinates 18 US intelligence agencies.

During his interim tenure, Pulte said he had reduced the ODNI workforce by about 30 per cent as part of a downsizing effort. However, he did not provide details that could independently verify the scale of the cuts.

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Democrats raise concerns over election remarks

Clayton’s confirmation process also faced scrutiny from Democrats after his confirmation hearing, where he repeatedly declined to directly state that former President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

Clayton said only that the election had been “certified” for Biden, prompting criticism from Democratic lawmakers. Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he was disappointed with Clayton’s response despite initially supporting his nomination.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer described Clayton’s hearing performance as “abysmal” and said it reduced the possibility of Democratic backing.

The concerns came as Trump renewed his claims about the 2020 election and his administration highlighted documents related to alleged election vulnerabilities. The material released by Pulte was largely already known, but its publication formed part of the administration’s wider effort to revisit election integrity issues.

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Clayton promises focus on national security

During his hearing, Clayton sought to assure senators that his focus would remain on intelligence and national security matters. He said his previous government experience had shown him the importance of coordination and accountability.

“I saw firsthand how a strong national security apparatus depends on decisive judgment, discipline, integrity, and effective communication and cooperation across different branches of the government,” Clayton said. “If confirmed as Director of National Intelligence, I will commit to upholding these principles every day.”

He also told lawmakers that he had no involvement in Trump’s speech related to the 2020 election.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton backed Clayton’s appointment, describing him as a nominee with strong credentials.

“Jay Clayton is a highly qualified nominee with a deep experience combating a wide range of national security threats,” Cotton said.

Clayton’s confirmation now places a permanent director at the helm of the US intelligence community after a transition period marked by political disputes, questions over agency restructuring and renewed debate over election-related issues.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Published on: Jul 29, 2026 8:47 AM IST
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