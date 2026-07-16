'The Odyssey' box office prediction: Can Christopher Nolan's latest film beat 'Oppenheimer' in India?

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is already creating massive buzz in India, with fans eagerly awaiting the filmmaker's next big-screen spectacle. Trade experts believe the Matt Damon and Tom Holland-starrer could deliver one of the biggest opening days ever for a Hollywood film in the country.

How much can The Odyssey earn on Day 1 in India?

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Film trade expert Girish Johar told India Today that The Odyssey is expected to collect ₹15 crore to ₹20 crore on its opening day in India—a strong start for a film releasing on a regular Friday without the benefit of a holiday.

"This is despite there being no holiday. Again, the genre is niche and the storytelling isn't what we would call a commercial mass film by Indian standards. It is largely a metro-centric film. Despite that, the advance ticket sales are very good," he said.

Johar added that nearly 60% of the film's opening-day collections could come from South India, where Hollywood films and premium IMAX screenings have built a loyal audience over the years.

Can it beat Oppenheimer?

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According to Johar, The Odyssey is beginning its box office journey from a stronger position than Nolan's Oscar-winning Oppenheimer.

"Oppenheimer was a very intelligent, sophisticated film. It wasn't commercial in the traditional sense, yet it did huge numbers. I hope The Odyssey goes past Oppenheimer."

To surpass Oppenheimer, however, The Odyssey would need to cross ₹50 crore on its opening day. Nolan's 2023 blockbuster, led by Cillian Murphy, collected around ₹49.5 crore during its opening weekend in India and remains the director's biggest debut in the country.

Johar believes strong reviews and positive audience feedback could give the film an even bigger boost.

"I am assuming the word of mouth is great, and the reviews are fantastic. If everything falls into place, the film should comfortably cross Rs 70 crore gross during its opening weekend," Girish Johar mentioned.

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What's working in the film's favour?

One major advantage for The Odyssey is the lack of any significant Hindi or pan-India release on the same weekend. While Tamil, Telugu and Marathi films are scheduled to hit theatres, they are unlikely to affect business in multiplexes and IMAX screens, where Nolan's films traditionally perform best.

Global box office outlook

Globally, The Odyssey is tracking for a huge debut. Reports suggest the film could earn $85-100 million in North America and another $105-115 million from international markets during its opening weekend.

That would put its worldwide debut at around $190-215 million, potentially making it the biggest opening ever for a Hollywood epic.