Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Box Office
'Tiger 3' advance booking: Salman Khan-starrer breaks record of any Diwali day release

The Maneesh Sharma-directorial has sold more than 3 lakh tickets, collecting more than Rs 8.4 crore as part of its advance booking

SUMMARY
  • All set to release on the day of Diwali, Salman Khan-starrer is already breaking records in advance booking numbers
  • With these numbers, Tiger 3 has created a record for the most number of tickets sold for a Diwali day released film
  • Previously, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared on the social media platform Instagram that Tiger 3 is "running riot in advance booking"

Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’, set to release on Diwali (November 12), is already breaking records in advance booking numbers. According to the numbers shared by industry tracker Sacnilk this Maneesh Sharma-directorial has sold more than 3 lakh tickets, collecting more than Rs 8.4 crore as part of its advance booking. With these numbers, Tiger 3 has created a record for the most tickets sold for a movie releasing on Diwali.

As per Sacnilk, the 2D version of the Salman Khan-led action thriller sold 3 lakh tickets and earned Rs 8.4 crore so far. The total number of tickets sold included Hindi IMAX 2D, Hindi 4DX, Hindi ICE and Telugu 2D; the film managed to sell around 3 lakh tickets for a total of 10,713 shows.

The film is also seeing an upward trend in the single-screen cinemas of Bihar, said film trade analyst Komal Nahata on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), “Bihar loves the OG mass hero #SALMANKHAN. #Tiger3 sets the single-screen cinemas in Bihar on fire. Mona and Roopbani get SOLD OUT for first day, with 5 days still to go. High demand for tickets at Cinepolis, Patna. Exhibitors are confident that #SalmanKhan’s stardom will brave the Diwali impact and score new heights post-release.”

Previously, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared on the social media platform Instagram that Tiger 3 is "running riot in advance booking". He added that no Hindi film has dared to open on Diwali Day in more than a decade as, due to the Diwali celebrations, people tend to remain occupied in the evening, which leads to them kip watching the film.

“#Tiger3 is running riot in advance booking… No #Hindi film has dared to open on #DiwaliDay in *more than a decade*, since film biz takes a dip during certain hours [the evening shows in particular are impacted]… Can #Salmania and #Tiger3 do the unthinkable?” he wrote.

However, a report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that Tiger 3 won’t be able to surpass the advance booking numbers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrers Jawan and Pathaan because these two films had fan clubs (SRK Universe and SRK Warriors) of Shah Rukh Khan booking the tickets in huge numbers.

About Tiger 3:

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe series. Along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 also stars Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Anant Vidhaat, and Emraan Hashmi in critical roles.

Published on: Nov 08, 2023, 6:09 PM IST
