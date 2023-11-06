Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3' runs riot in advance booking, expected to cross Rs 40 cr on day 1

One of the most awaited Salman Khan movies ‘Tiger 3’, is reportedly ruling the advance booking collections. As fans await to see Salman as Tiger once again, the film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on the social media platform Instagram that Tiger 3 is ‘running riot in advance booking’.

He also shared that “no Hindi film has dared to open on Diwali Day in more than a decade” as due to the Diwali celebrations, the film business tends to see a dip in evening shows.

“#Tiger3 is running riot in advance booking… No #Hindi film has dared to open on #DiwaliDay in *more than a decade*, since film biz takes a dip during certain hours [the evening shows in particular are impacted]… Can #Salmania and #Tiger3 do the unthinkable?” he wrote.

In another post, Adarsh shared that Tiger 3 has already sold 44,500 tickets for its opening day at the national chains as of now. While PVR INOX has sold 37,000 opening day tickets till now, Cinepolis has also sold 7,500 tickets for the Salman Khan upcoming film. In India, Tiger 3 advance bookings in India were opened on Saturday, November 4, which is actually a day before it was supposed to start.

Meanwhile, Film critic Sumit Kadel recently shared in a post that Tiger 3 is likely to earn Rs 40 crore or more on its first day.

#SalmanKhan with correct content is a BOX OFFICE MONSTER #Tiger3 Advance sale indicates opening of ₹ 40 cr + nett & may go above it on Day -1



This figure is INSANE considering Diwali Laxmi Puja day.



From Monday there will be MAARA MAARI at ticket counters east west north… pic.twitter.com/amUt1IJ6Tp — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 5, 2023

Tiger 3 is all set to release on November 12, and its shows will start from 7 am across the country. Recently, the film’s production house issued a statement revealing the same. “YRF is set to open advance bookings of Tiger 3 in India from Nov 5th! The film is releasing during the Diwali vacation so cinemas have requested for an early start time as fans of the YRF Spy Universe have been reaching out to exhibitors to conduct early morning shows to avoid spoilers,” reads the statement.

About Tiger 3:

Tiger 3 is the third movie in the Yash Raj Films spy series. The filmmaker is Maneesh Sharma. Fans are excited for Salman Khan's character Tiger and Katrina Kaif's character Zoya to reconnect on screen, but many are eagerly anticipating Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo as Pathaan in the movie.

Similar to how Salman's Tiger character appeared in Pathaan, there are rumours that Shah Rukh Khan may make a cameo in Tiger 3; however, King Khan’s appearance in Tiger 3 is not officially confirmed. Tiger 3 also have Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Anant Vidhaat, and Emraan Hashmi in the prominent roles.

Also watch: From actress to artist extraordinaire: How Hollywood icon Sharon Stone gave in to her ‘basic instinct’