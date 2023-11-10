'Tiger 3' advance booking: Salman Khan-starrer collects Rs 12.3 cr, but lags far behind 'Pathaan'

Tiger 3 has fallen behind Pathaan in terms of advance booking for Day 1. Pathaan had earned Rs 32.43 crore in advance booking for Day 1, while Tiger 3 had only earned Rs 12.30 crore with more than 4.65 lakh tickets sold out.

There are a few reasons why Tiger 3 might be lagging behind Pathaan in terms of advance booking. First, Pathaan was released earlier this year and was a huge success, so there is already a lot of anticipation for the next film in the franchise.

Second, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, who is one of the biggest stars in the world. Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, who is also a very big star, but he is not as popular as Shah Rukh Khan in international markets.

Tiger 3 is releasing on Laxmi Puja, which is a major Hindu festival. Many people will be busy performing puja and other religious rituals in the morning and evening, and may not have time to go to the cinema halls to watch the film. This could have a negative impact on the film's box office performance.

Tiger 3 earned Rs 1.81 crore in the National Capital Region (NCR), Rs 1.57 crore in Mumbai, Rs 41 lakhs in Pune, and Rs 83 lakhs in Bengaluru, according to Sacnilk. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra through Yash Raj Films. Emraan Hashmi also plays an important role in the film.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen in the third installment of the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3, which is releasing on Diwali. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a cameo in the film.

In a recent interview, Salman and Katrina spoke about their Diwali release and how special the film is for them. Salman also mentioned that he will watch the film with his family.

