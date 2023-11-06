'Tiger 3' advance booking: Salman Khan's film sells 1.42 lakh tickets, earns Rs 4.2 crore

'Tiger 3' advance booking update: Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger 3 has had a thunderous start in its advance bookings. The film sold over 1.42 lakh tickets across 7,392 shows and grossed around Rs 4.2 crore on the first day of its advance booking. Tiger 3's Hindi 2D shows sold a total 1,38,804 tickets across 7,231 shows whereas its Hindi IMAX 2D shows sold a total of 2,713 tickets across 109 shows.

The film's Hindi 4DX shows sold only 513 tickets across 52 shows on Sunday. Key contributors to Tiger 3's advance booking on Sunday were Maharashtra (1.47 crore), Delhi (1.16 crore), Telangana (74.32 lakh), West Bengal (70.90 lakh), Gujarat (63.68 lakh), Kerala (54.67 lakh), and Uttar Pradesh (51.35 lakh), according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

Moreover, Salman Khan's upcoming film has sold over 56,100 tickets in 2 major multiplex chains on Sunday. Tiger 3 has sold 47,000 tickets across PVR Inox outlets and 9,100 tickets in Cinepolis for the first day, taking the total to 56,100, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama.

Tiger 3 day 1 box office prediction

Given its stellar advance booking so far, the film is likely to have a great run at the box office. The film is likely to open at around Rs 40 crore in terms of net box office, according to film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel. Kadel added that there will be a huge ruckus at the ticket counters from Monday onwards and theatres would have to add midnight shows to cater to the huge audience.

Tiger 3 BookMyShow interest

Salman Khan's latest film has garnered approximately 407.8k likes on BookMyShow six days ahead of its theatrical release. With this, the film is trailing behind Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan. Jawan and Pathaan had around 730k and 722k likes on their release dates respectively.

Tiger 3 story, cast

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. It is the third film in Yash Raj Films' (YRF) Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe, which comprises films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reprise their roles as Tiger and Zoya respectively. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra, and Gavie Chahal in key roles.

Tiger 3 release date, box office clash

Salman Khan's upcoming film will be released in theatres worldwide on November 11 and across India on November 12 in standard and IMAX formats in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Tiger 3 will release in India two days after Brie Larson's The Marvels, which will hit theatres worldwide on November 10. Down south, Tiger 3 will face competition from Karthi's Japan and Karthik Subbaraj-directorial Jigarthanda DoubleX.

