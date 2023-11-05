'Tiger 3' advance booking update: Salman Khan's film sells 33,090 tickets, grosses 1 crore

'Tiger 3' advance booking news: The advance booking for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming film Tiger 3 has started on Sunday on a solid note. The film has sold more than 33,000 tickets as of 6 am on Sunday and grossed Rs 1 crore. Tiger 3 has sold more 33,090 tickets so far. Of this, 32,192 tickets were sold for the film's 2D Hindi shows and 831 tickets were sold for the film's IMAX 2D Hindi shows, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

At the national multiplex chains, the Salman Khan-starrer film sold a total of 23,800 tickets. Of these, 20,000 tickets were sold at PVR-INOX and 3,800 tickets were sold at Cinepolis. "#Xclusiv… ‘TIGER 3’ AT NATIONAL CHAINS…Tickets sold for Sun [Day 1]… #Tiger3 advance bookings start off on a thunderous note. ⭐️ #PVRInox: 20,000 ⭐️ #Cinepolis: 3,800 ⭐️ Total: 23,800," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X formerly known as Twitter.

Commenting on Tiger 3's advance booking, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that the film will likely have a big opening at the box office. He added that if the film is met with positive response, it could make a record for the all-time first week opening.

"Tiger 3 will have a VERY BIG opening but the real bombarding at the box office will start from Monday (Diwali next day) which will continue for the next 4 days. If the film is met with positive response then All Time Week-1 Record is LOADING!! Advance sale has commenced on a FANTASTIC note," he said.

#Tiger3 will have a VERY BIG Opening but the real bombarding at the box office will start from Monday ( Diwali Next Day ) which will continue for the next 4 days.



If the film is met with positive response then All Time Week -1 Record is LOADING !!



Advance sale has commenced… pic.twitter.com/fr4c9fGwgL — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 5, 2023

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Tiger 3 is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The YRF Spy Universe comprises films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

The film will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles as Avinash 'Tiger' Singh Rathore and Zoya Humaini Rathore respectively. Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi, Ranvir Shorey, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, and Gavie Chahal in significant roles.

The film will release in theatres overseas on November 11 and in India on November 12, coinciding with Diwali, in standard and IMAX formats. Tiger 3 will release in Hindi, Tamil dubbed and Telugu dubbed versions.

