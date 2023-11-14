'Tiger 3' box office collection day 2: Salman Khan's film sees 27% rise; crosses Rs 100 crore in India

'Tiger 3' box office: After a bumper Diwali, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 had a stellar first Monday at the ticket counters. The film's collections logged a huge growth of 27.01 per cent on Monday compared to its release date. Tiger 3 made Rs 44.50 crore on its opening and around Rs 56.52 crore on the second day since its release on Sunday. With this, the film's total box office collections have reached roughly Rs 101.02 crore.

The film's collections saw a massive jump in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand on Monday. Tiger 3 has recorded the second highest net collections for a Hindi film on the second day so far, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film raked in around Rs 56.52 crore on its day 2 and is only second to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which made Rs 68 crore on its day 2. Tiger 3 is followed by films like Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 46.79 crore), Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Rs 46.23 crore), Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 (Rs 43.08 crore), and Prabhas' Baahubali 2 (Rs 40.50 crore).

The film's Hindi shows logged an overall 48.62 per cent occupancy on Monday. Its Telugu and Tamil shows logged an overall 26.43 per cent and an overall 29.91 per cent occupancy respectively on the same day.

At the worldwide box office, Tiger 3 is among the top 5 openers of 2023 so far from the Indian film industry. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led commercial actioner opened at Rs 94 crore at the global box office.

With this, Tiger 3 has joined the likes of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, Prabhas' Adipurush and Shah Rukh Khan's latest films Pathaan and Jawan. While Leo opened at Rs 148.50 crore, Adipurush made Rs 140 crore in its opening at the worldwide box office. Jawan and Pathaan opened at Rs 129.60 crore and Rs 106 crore at the global ticket counters respectively.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is set after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Following Tiger Zinda Hai's chain of events, Tiger and Zoya are framed as traitors by a revenge-seeking Aatish and the duo embark on life-threatening mission to clear their names.

The film features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Ranvir Shorey, Kumud Mishra, Gavie Chahal, Anant Vidhaat Sharma, and Vishal Jethwa in significant roles. Tiger 3 also has cameo appearances from Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Ashutosh Rana as Pathaan, Major Kabir Dhaliwal and Colonel Sunil Luthra respectively.

The film was released in theatres across India on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali in standard, IMAX, 4DX and ICE formats.

