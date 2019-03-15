Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 21: Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor's film earns Rs 145 crore in 3 weeks

Director Indra Kumar's multi-starrer Total Dhamaal has earned Rs 145.71 crore at the box office in three weeks. Total Dhamaal collected Rs 94.55 crore, Rs 38.05 crore and Rs 13.11 crore in the Week 1, Week 2 and Week 3, respectively.



Total Dhamaal will continue to earn more at the box office till Akshay Kumar's Kesari releases, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Total Dhamaal has become the second highest grosser of 2019 after Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky Kaushal's starrer Uri raked in more than Rs 243 crore at the box office.

Total Dhamaal is the third installment of Dhamaal series that has become most successful at the box office. The franchise's first part (movie Dhamaal) had collected over Rs 32 crore and part 2 (Double Dhamaal) earned Rs 71 crore.

Total Dhamaal has been produced at a budget of around Rs 100 crore. Apart from Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor, the film features Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, and Boman Irani in key roles.

Fox Star Studios have partnered with Ajay Devgn's production house, FFilms to make Total Dhamaal.

