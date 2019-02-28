Total Dhamaal box office collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn's film collects Rs 88 crore

Film Total Dhamaal starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Arshad Warsi in a lead role has been holding strong at the ticket counters. In the first-five days the film has earned Rs 88.05 crore and is inching forward to enter the 100 -crore club.

In spite of being panned by critics, Indar Kumar's Total Dhamaal has shown a solid hold on weekdays. Total Dhamaal has emerged as a big favourite in single screens and is set for a health, successful run in mass circuits, said film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh.

#TotalDhamaal is steady on Day 6... Minimal decline [mass pockets] should ensure healthy returns in Weekend 2... Inches closer to cr... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr, Mon 9.85 cr, Tue 8.75 cr, Wed 7.05 cr. Total: 88.05 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2019

In its first weekend, Total Dhamaal has made a business of Rs 62.4 crore, while on day 4, the film collected Rs 9.85 crore, on day 5 Total Dhamaal earned Rs 8.75 crore and on day 6, it earned Rs 7 crore. According to Box Office India, Total Dhamaal has performed well in Gujarat, Saurashtra and Uttar Pradesh. However, in Delhi and East Punjab the film has slowed down at the box office.

So far, the worldwide collections of Total Dhamaal is recorded Rs 128.07 crore. It is estimated that the film will cross Rs 92 crore in the first week and enter Rs 100 crore club during its second weekend.

Total Dhamaal's plot revolves around 10 people who risk their lives for a jackpot worth Rs 50 crore. These people go through the land, water, desert, and sky to get hold of the prize.

Fox Star Studios have partnered with Ajay Devgn's production house, FFilms to make Total Dhamaal. Pen India Limited and Mangal Murti Films have also contributed to the movie as the co-producers.

