Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
box office
'Toxic' Box Office collection Day 2: Yash starrer collects ₹36.40 crore after ₹101 crore opening

'Toxic' Box Office collection Day 2: Yash starrer collects ₹36.40 crore after ₹101 crore opening

Toxic arrived in theatres amid enormous expectations, particularly because it marks Yash’s return to the big screen after the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 8:49 AM IST
'Toxic' Box Office collection Day 2: Yash starrer collects ₹36.40 crore after ₹101 crore openingYash's Toxic

Yash’s much-awaited action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups witnessed a significant slowdown at the box office on its second day, with mixed reviews seemingly taking a toll on its momentum. After opening to an impressive ₹101.10 crore net in India on Wednesday, the Geetu Mohandas directorial collected around ₹36.40 crore net on Day 2.

Advertisement

The Day 2 numbers represent a steep 64% drop compared with the film’s opening-day collection. Despite the decline, Toxic has managed to take its India net total to approximately ₹137.50 crore after two days, according to Sacnilk.

READ THIS: ‘Toxic’ movie review on X: Yash wins praise, but netizens slam ‘rushed editing’, 'weak writing'

Mixed reviews affect the run

Toxic arrived in theatres amid enormous expectations, particularly because it marks Yash’s return to the big screen after the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2. While his screen presence and the film’s action sequences have received praise, the response to the story, pacing and editing has been divided.

Early audience reactions have particularly pointed towards the film’s lengthy runtime and uneven narrative. This mixed word of mouth appears to have affected its second-day collections, with the film recording a much lower occupancy compared with its opening day.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Toxic recorded an overall India occupancy of around 26.6%, compared with 56.1% on its first day, according to Sacnilk.

Hindi version leads Day 2 collections

The Hindi version continued to be the biggest contributor to Toxic’s Day 2 earnings. It reportedly collected ₹23 crore net, while the Kannada version earned around ₹8.50 crore. The Telugu version contributed approximately ₹3 crore, followed by Tamil at ₹1.50 crore and Malayalam at ₹40 lakh.

The numbers underline the importance of the Hindi market to Toxic’s overall theatrical performance. The film has been released across Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, giving it a broad pan-India theatrical presence.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: 'Jigra', 'Tripling', 'Dhanak' — Movies, series on Netflix, Zee5, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV celebrating the sibling bond

Advertisement

Strong opening, but sustaining momentum is the challenge

Toxic’s ₹101.10 crore opening-day India net was a major achievement, but the sharp Day 2 correction highlights the challenge of sustaining that initial enthusiasm. The film had benefited heavily from Yash’s massive fan following and anticipation surrounding his first release after KGF: Chapter 2.

With ₹137.50 crore net in India after two days, Toxic has still made a strong start overall. However, the 64% fall on Day 2 suggests that audience word of mouth could become an important factor in determining how the film performs over the remainder of its theatrical run.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 28, 2026 8:49 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more