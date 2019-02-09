Uri Box Office Collection Day 29: Vicky Kaushal film surpasses fifth-Friday biz of Baahubali 2

Even after running for a month in theatres, Uri: The Surgical Strike has not lost any of its vigour on the box office. After reaching the Rs 200 crore-mark in box office collections within four weeks of its release, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer has now beaten Baahubali - The Conclusion in terms of net business on fifth Friday.

Uri box office collection reached Rs 2.25 crore yesterday, around Rs 50 lakh more than what the second Baahubali film made on its fifth Friday, according to a report by Box Office India. The collections rose marginally from the levels seen on Thursday. At the end of the first day of its fifth week, the total box office collection for Uri reached Rs 202.6 crore.

Uri box office collection has already surpassed those of big-earners like Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi), Dangal, Sanju, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Padmavat and Sultan by the end of its fourth week. Experts expect Uri to register a spirited fifth week too, continuing the momentum from the spirited four weeks.

"#UriTheSurgicalStrike hits double century... Has ample stamina and showcasing [at plexes] to cross Rs 225 cr," trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently wrote on his Twitter feed.

Uri: The Surgical Strike has done remarkable business in North India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and East Punjab, as per reports. However, moviegoers in Mumbai have taken a keen liking to the film, where it has earned in Rs 75 crore in four weeks.

Coming into theatres, Uri survived the fabulous run by Ranbir Singh's Simmba and is likely to have a run-in with the actor's much-hyped Gully Boy in its last leg. Apart from that, Uri's run on the box office is likely to go unchallenged. Recently, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been pulling audiences, but Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray hasn't put up much of a competition.

