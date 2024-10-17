'Vettaiyan' box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's film crosses Rs 275 crore, eyes Rs 300 crore worldwide

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer action thriller Vettaiyan is all the rage at the box office. The latest Rajinikanth film has crossed Rs 275 crore in its first 7 days at the worldwide box office and is now eyeing the Rs 300 crore milestone.

The film made Rs 77.90 crore on its day 1, Rs 45.26 crore on its day 2, Rs 47.87 crore on its day 3, Rs 41.32 crore on its day 4, Rs 27.80 crore on its day 5, Rs 24.16 crore on its day 6, and Rs 20.58 crore. With this, the film's total worldwide box office collection reached Rs 284.89 crore as of Wednesday, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

At the domestic box office, Vettaiyan's box office business was hit due to heavy rain in parts of Tamil Nadu over the past few days.

The film made Rs 31.7 crore on its opening day, Rs 24 crore on its day 2, Rs 26.75 crore on its day 3, Rs 22.3 crore on its day 4, Rs 5.6 crore on its day 5, Rs 4.3 crore on its day 6, and around Rs 4.15 crore on its day 7.

With this, the film's domestic box office numbers stacked up to Rs 118.80 crore, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film's box office collections in India are likely to pick up as advance bookings have started to gain momentum.

Moreover, the film's distributors have decided to slash the ticket prices for the film in Telangana. From October 18, Rajinikanth fans and moviegoers can watch the movie in multiplexes at a ticket price of Rs 200. The prices will remain at Rs 150 in city single screens and at Rs 110 in district single screens, as per media reports.

Helmed by TJ Gnanavel, the film focuses on an encounter specialist's efforts to catch a criminal involved in an educational scam. While Rajinikanth is shown as an encounter specialist in the film, Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a human rights judge named Sathyadev.

Vettaiyan features Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Dushara Vijayan in key roles. The film released in theatres worldwide on October 10, a day ahead of Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Waala Video and Alia Bhatt's Jigra.