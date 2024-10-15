'Vettaiyan' box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth's film sees massive dip on first Monday, makes Rs 110 crore in India

Rajinikanth's latest film Vettaiyan has witnessed its first big fall at the domestic box office after decent opening weekend collections. The film couldn't fare well in the Monday test as it made only Rs 5.25 crore on its day 5. Vettaiyan made Rs 31.7 crore on its opening day, Rs 24 crore on its day 2, Rs 26.75 crore on its day 3, and Rs 22.3 crore on its day 4.

With this, the film's total India box office collection reached Rs 110 crore as of its first Monday. The film saw mixed theatrical occupancy across different languages on Monday -- 22.58 per cent in Tamil, 17.82 per cent in Telugu, and 8.30 per cent in Hindi, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

The film is expected to face further downfall in its box office business as rains have battered Tamil Nadu, prompting CM Stalin to mandate work from home for IT companies till October 18. The latest Thalaiva film has crossed $2.5 million in North America, as per film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

At the worldwide box office, Vettaiyan is inches away from crossing the Rs 250 crore mark.

The film made Rs 77.90 crore on its opening day, Rs 45.26 crore on its day 2, Rs 47.87 crore on its day 3, Rs 41.32 crore on its day 4, and Rs 27.80 crore on its day 5. With this, Vettaiyan's total worldwide box office collection stacked up at Rs 240.15 crore as of its first Monday, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's latest film will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. The OTT giant acquired the film's digital streaming rights for Rs 90 crore, as per media reports.

Directed by Jai Bhim and Kootathil Oruthan fame TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan focuses on a maverick police officer whose investigation into a drug trade leads him to uncover a series of crimes.

The film stars Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier and Rao Ramesh in significant roles.

The film marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on the silver screen after 33 years. The two veterans were last seen sharing the screen space in the 1991 film Hum.

Vettaiyan released in theatres worldwide on October 10, a day ahead of Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Waala Video. Both Jigra and Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Waala Video hit the silver screens on October 11.