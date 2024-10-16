'Vettaiyan' box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's film drops further, makes Rs 4.25 crore

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Vettaiyan has seen a further drop in its India box office collections on its first Tuesday. The film could rake in only Rs 4.25 crore on its day 6 at the domestic box office. Vettaiyan made Rs 31.7 crore on its opening day, Rs 24 crore on its day 2, Rs 26.75 crore on its day 3, Rs 22.3 crore on its day 4, and Rs 5.6 crore on its day 5.

With this, the film's total India box office collection reached Rs 114.60 crore. The film recorded a mixed theatrical occupancy across its shows on Tuesday -- 18.34 per cent in Tamil, 16.04 per cent in Telugu, and 8.97 per cent in Hindi, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

At the worldwide box office, the latest Rajinikanth film has crossed the Rs 250 crore milestone and is now eyeing the Rs 275 crore mark. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film is expected to cross Rs 275 crore globally by today.

Vettaiyan made Rs 77.90 crore on its day 1, Rs 45.26 crore on its day 2, Rs 47.87 crore on its day 3, Rs 41.32 crore on its day 4, Rs 27.80 crore on its day 5, and Rs 24.16 crore on its day 6. With this, the film's total worldwide box office collections reached Rs 264.31 crore.

Meanwhile, Vettaiyan director TJ Gnanavel talked about reuniting Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth on the big screen after 33 years. The two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 film Hum.

He said in an interview with Pinkvilla: "His (Amitabh Bachchan's) name was the first that came to my mind when I thought of the role of a retired judge. I needed someone to tell Rajini sir's character that he was doing the wrong thing, and for someone to say that, we needed someone who could be of equal or overpower the stature of Rajini sir. It is very tough to find someone who is even equal, the only person who would be equal is Kamal Haasan sir."

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is a Tamil-language cop drama featuring Rajinikanth as an encounter specialist and Amitabh Bachchan as a human rights judge.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the film focuses on the encounter specialist's efforts to hunt down a criminal involved in an educational scam. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.2/10 at present.

The film features Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan in key roles. Vettaiyan released in theatres worldwide on October 10 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.