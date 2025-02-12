'Vidaamuyarchi' box office collection day 6: Ajith's film struggles in India as re-releases spring a surprise

Ajith and Trisha Krishnan-starrer action thriler Vidaamuyarchi is struggling at the India box office. After logging in decent numbers at the opening weekend, the film has struggled at the box office ever since its first Monday.

Vidaamuyarchi made ₹26 crore on its opening day and ₹62.25 crore in its first weekend at the domestic box office. The film further went onto rake in ₹3.15 crore on its first Monday and around ₹3.15 crore on its first Tuesday, taking its total collections to ₹68.55 crore as of its 6th day, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Vidaamuyarchi's shows had an overall occupancy of 18.85 per cent on Tuesday. Its morning shows recorded an occupancy of 13.90 per cent whereas its afternoon shows logged an occupancy of 24.40 per cent.

While its evening shows had an overall occupancy of 19.92 per cent, its night shows recorded an occupancy of 17.18 per cent. The film's Telugu version -- Pattudala -- had an overall occupancy of 11 per cent on February 11.

The film's morning shows saw an occupancy of 10.43 per cent while its afternoon shows recorded an overall occupancy of 11.55 per cent. Pattudala's evening shows and night shows had an overall occupancy of 10.64 per cent and 11.36 per cent, respectively.

The film is struggling at the India box office as re-releases have sprung a huge surprise. Sanam Teri Kasam re-release has emerged as the surprise package of the year. Within its first 5 days at the domestic box office, the film has raked in around ₹21.75 crore.

The film has emerged as the first outright Bollywood success of the year is now heading towards ₹28-30 crore in its first week. As per experts, Sanam Teri Kasam re-release is likely to well after its first week despite the release of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava.

Despite its limited re-release of just 7 days, Christopher Nolan's sci-fi film Interstellar has made around ₹15.50 crore in 5 days.

Meanwhile, VIdaamuyarchi's digital streaming rights have been sold to Netflix. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the 1997 film Breakdown.

The film focuses on a man who embarks on a perilous mission to rescue his wife captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan. Except Ajith and Trisha Krishnan, the film stars Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian in significant roles.