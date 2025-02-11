'Vidaamuyarchi' box office collection day 5: Ajith's film nears ₹70 crore in India, enters top 5 grossers of 2025

Thala Ajith and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Vidaamuyarchi has done decently well at the domestic box office within the first 5 days of its release. Despite not indulging in typical fan service, Ajith's film has found its takers at the box office.

The film made ₹26 crore on its opening day, ₹10.25 crore on its first Friday, ₹13.5 crore on its first Saturday, ₹12.5 crore on its first Sunday, and around ₹3 crore on its first Monday.

With this, the film's total India box office collection is stacked up at ₹65.25 crore as of its first Monday. The film's Tamil shows had an overall occupancy of 17.11 per cent, with morning shows logging an occupancy of 11.37 per cent on Monday.

Vidaamuyarchi's afternoon, evening, and night shows had an occupancy of 17.43 per cent, 17.01 per cent, and 22.64 per cent, respectively. Shows for the film's Telugu version -- Pattudala -- had an overall occupancy of 11.59 per cent, with its morning shows recording an occupancy of 9.82 per cent.

Pattudala's afternoon, evening, and night shows recorded an occupancy of 12.88 per cent, 11.84 per cent, and 11.82 per cent, respectively. Moreover, the film made a total of ₹108.5 crore within its first weekend at the worldwide box office, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, Vidaamuyarchi has not only become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 so far but has also made it to the top 5 grossers in Indian cinema. The other top grossers in Indian cinema in 2025 so far are Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Game Changer, Sky Force, and Daaku Maharaaj.

Despite this, Vidaamuyarchi continues to remain far behind Ajith's previous films -- Thunivu and Valimai. While Thunivu made a total of ₹121.87 crore, Valimai made a total of ₹106.1 crore during its lifetime run at the India box office.

Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi focuses on a man who embarks on a frantic and perilous search after his wife goes missing. Besides Thala Ajith and Trisha Krishna, the film also stars Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav in pivotal roles.

The film hit theatres worldwide on February 6.