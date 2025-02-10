'Vidaamuyarchi' box office collection day 4: Ajith's film cruises past ₹60 crore in India; 'Badass Ravi Kumar', 'Loveyapa' struggle

Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith's latest outing at the box office, has done decent numbers ever since its release at the box office. The film raked in a collection of ₹26 crore on its opening day in India and witnessed a downturn of around 60 per cent in its numbers on its first Friday.

The film mopped up ₹10.25 crore on its first Friday, ₹13.5 crore on its first Saturday, and around ₹13 crore on its first Sunday. With this, the film grossed past the ₹60 crore mark within the first four days of its release.

Vidaamuyarchi's total India box office collection stacked up to ₹62.75 crore as of its first weekend. The film's Tamil shows had an overall occupancy of 45.95 per cent on Sunday, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Its morning shows had an occupancy of 37.04 per cent whereas its afternoon shows had an occupancy of 54.73 per cent. Vidaamuuyarchi's evening and night shows logged an occupancy of 54.13 per cent and 37.88 per cent, respectively.

The film's Telugu shows had an overall occupancy of 13.29 per cent, with its morning shows logging an occupancy of 11.43 per cent. The latest Ajith film's afternoon, evening, and night shows had an occupancy of 13.94 per cent, 14.57 per cent, and 13.20 per cent, respectively.

If Vidaamuyarchi continues to perform like this, it could well be the first Tamil film of 2025 to cross the ₹100 crore mark in India. Meanwhile, Bollywood's latest releases -- Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa -- struggled at the box office on their opening weekend. Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar made a total of ₹6.15 crore on its first weekend.

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Bollywood debut Loveyapa is simply the weakest performer among the recent releases. Loveyapa could rake in only ₹4.45 crore on its opening weekend.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film is a remake of the 1997 film Breakdown. Vidaamuyarchi focuses on a man who embarks on a frantic search after his wife goes missing.

It has a rating of 8.1/10 on IMDb and an audience score of 71 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Besides Ajith, the film stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and Arav in pivotal roles.

Vidaamuyarchi released in theatres worldwide on February 6, a day ahead of Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa.