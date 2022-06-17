'Vikram' box office: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi-film crosses Rs 275 cr worldwide 

Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film Vikram/Vikram Hitlist is refusing to slow its run at the box office -- both domestically and globally -- as the film has crossed the Rs 275 crore milestone at the global box office. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial raked in Rs 275.41 crore globally as of Thursday, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

He wrote, “Vikram WW box office CROSSES Rs 275 crore milestone. Week 1- Rs 201.23 crore. Week 2 Day 1- Rs 13.47 crore; Day 2- Rs 17.18 crore; Day 3- Rs 21.35 crore; Day 4- Rs 7.63 crore; Day 5- Rs 7.40 crore; Day 6- Rs 7.15 crore. Total: Rs 275.41 crore.”

At the domestic box office, the film has crossed the Rs 140 crore mark in Tamil Nadu in two weeks of its release. Film trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted, “As it completes 2 glorious weeks in theatres today, history ATBB Vikram storms past the most elusive Rs 140 crore gross mark in TN. More to come this coming third weekend.”

Trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai told Business Today, “The movie has made phenomenal collections for a Tamil film because it is basically a Tamil film and was never meant for Hindi audiences, unlike RRR, for example, which was marketed as an all-India film long before its release.”

About Vikram

Vikram is an action-thriller directed and written by Kaithi and Master-fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. Not only has Haasan played the lead role, he has also bankrolled it under the Raaj Kamal Films International. The film features Vijay Sethupathi or Makkal Selvan, Fahadh Faasil, Gayathrie, Shivani Narayanan, Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayaram and Narain in significant roles.

