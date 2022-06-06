‘Vikram’ box office: Kamal Haasan-starrer action thriller crosses Rs 100 cr in 3 days of release 

Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer action thriller flick Vikram has raked in Rs 100 crore across India within three days of its theatrical release. Of this, the film has raked in Rs 52.37 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

#Vikram ZOOMS past ₹100 cr. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 5, 2022 #Vikram TN Box Office



Witnesses GROWTH on Sunday.



Day 1 - ₹ 20.61 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 14.47 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 17.29 cr

Total - ₹ 52.37 cr



CROSSES ₹50 cr milestone in just 3 days. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 6, 2022

According to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has raked in $21 million at the worldwide box office as of Sunday. Bala wrote, “Vikram has debuted at No 3 at the WW box office for the June 3 to 5 weekend box office… Top Gun Maverick- $167 million; Jurassic World Dominion- $55 million; Vikram- $21 million; Doctor Strange- $20.65 million; and The Bad Guys-$12 million.”

#Vikram has debuted at No.3 at the WW Box office for the June 3rd to 5th weekend Box office..



1. #TopGunMaverick - $167 Million



2. #JurassicWorldDominion - $55 Million



3. #Vikram - $21 Million



4. #DoctorStrange - $20.65 Million



5. #TheBadGuys - $12 Million — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2022

The film’s trailer was also shown on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa days ahead of its release. As per analysts, Vikram raked in over Rs 200 crore days before its release. Film’s satellite and OTT rights have been sold at over Rs 200 crore.

About Vikram

Vikram is Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film and released in theatres alongside Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj and Mahesh Babu-backed Major. The film was released as Vikram in Tamil and Vikram Hitlist in Hindi. Besides Haasan and Sethupathi, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial features Fahadh Fassil, Arjun Das, Gayathrie, Shivani Narayanan and Kalidas Jayaram.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and editor Philomin Raj comprise the technical crew of the film.

