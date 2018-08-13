Vishwaroopam 2 Box Office Collections: Kamal Haasan's movie makes Rs 20 crore in first weekend

For all its flaws, Vishwaroopam 2 always had a good chance of making more than the first instalment, Vishwaroopam, at the box office. The first part faced a lot of protests from Islamic groups and the release was held up in the home state, Tamil Nadu. Vishwaroopam 2, on the other hand, faced no such issue at the box office.

Despite mixed reviews with most critics saying that the movie fails to live up to the expectations, Vishwaroopam 2 saw an encouraging footfall over the weekend. The movie made Rs 6.8 crore on its first day. On day 3, Vishwaroopam 2 collected around Rs 7 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. Vishwaroopam 2 made Rs 20 crore at the end of the weekend.

Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 has already become one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of the year. However, it could not overtake Rajinikanth's Kaala that made Rs 21 crore in the first weekend.

Vishwaroopam 2 takes off from where we left the characters of Vishwaroopam. Wisam and Omar's enmity reaches new heights and everyone associated with them are left feeling the brunt. Additionally Omar continues his diabolical plans and the only person who can stop him is Wisam.

The movie features Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Shekhar Kapur, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anant Mahadevan and Waheeda Rehman, who plays Wisam's mother suffering from Alzheimer's.

While the movie received mixed reviews, Vishwaroopam 2 has been appreciated for its apt use of CGI. The movie has been criticised for being way too long, with multiple inconsequential sub-plots and numerous missions that add up to nothing in the end.