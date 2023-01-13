Waltair Veerayya Twitter review: 'Chiranjeevi in form, but movie lacks punch,' says public

Mega star Chiranjeevi is a household name in the Telugu states and despite his recent misfires in Acharya and Godfather, expectations are sky high from his latest release Waltair Veerayya. If Twitter is to be believed, Chiranjeevi's mass outing seems like a job half well-done.

Many Twitter users said the movie, directed by Bobby Kolli, might not stand a chance at the box office when it's pitted against Balakrishna's Sankranthi release Veera Simha Reddy.

Chiranjeevi's recent releases, Acharya and Godfather were let down by shoddy screenplays, which apparently is the same case with Waltair Veerayya.

Interval ki situation idhi



Veerayya 😂😂



No Boss No Mass only Loss#WaltairVeerayya #WaltairVeerayyaUSA pic.twitter.com/QQHBUvrciA January 13, 2023

1st Half :- 2.5/5

2nd Half :- 2.25/5



cuMulative Rating 4.75/5



Congratulations #WaltairVeerayya

Team 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/nUNWSgN0Rr — 👻 (@SK_Tarock) January 13, 2023

#WaltairVeerayya First Half: Rotta Comedy. Second Half: Even worse than first half. Waltair Veerayya Utter Flop Bro. Veera Simha reddy is far better than veerayya. As a Chiru fan chepthunna, Bobby mosam chesadu. Fan Fan anta gunapam dhimpadu — Venkatesh (@Venkate54004304) January 13, 2023

This scene enough for Pilla Bacchas 🤣.

Boss won't match this screen presence. Boss better to do movie with Boyapati for comeback. #WaltairVeerayya#BlockBusterVeeraSimhaReddy #VeeraShimaReddy pic.twitter.com/mUgeUHxNdg — Rajasekhar NBK 🦁 (@ursRaj5) January 13, 2023

Fan wars have erupted on Twitter with Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi's fans lambasting each other, as their favourite actors are coming at the same time for Sankranthi after many years.

Some Twitter users said even Ravi Teja's cameo couldn't lift this paint-by-numbers revenge drama. Those who expected a phenomenal second half after an amazing interval bang were let down immensely, said Twitter users.

"Low angle and slo-mo shots are used extensively in the action sequences to showcase both Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja’s star stature and give them that larger-than-life feel. The story of the film is nothing new, but Bobby Kolli could have gone easy on the action scenes, especially in the second half, which is stretched. Technically, the movie is well-made and Devi Sri Prasad’s songs have been rocking the charts," said India Today's review of the movie.