War Box Office Collection Day 1: Biggest Hindi opener, highest holiday opener, other records smashed by Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff movie

War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer latest action film War has smashed several records at the box office on its opening day. From 'highest opener in Australia' to 'biggest holiday opener in India', this high-octane action drama has witnessed some unprecedented earning in its first day. Released on October 2, film War box office collections made sure the movie emerged as the highest opening Hindi film in not just India but in Australia as well. Helmed by Siddarth Anand, War has surpassed Gully Boy, Bharat and Kalank by pulling in A$130,682 on its first-day, reported trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.

War, which carries a price tag of nearly Rs 200 crore, is the first Bollywood cinema to be shot in the Arctic Circle. Apart from Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Vaani Kapoor in significant roles.

