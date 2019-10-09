War box office collection Day 7: Hrithik, Tiger Shroff's film leaps ahead of Mission Mangal, Bharat's lifetime earning

War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's latest offering film War has surpassed the lifetime collections of Akshay Kumar's film Mission Mangal and Salman Khan's Bharat to become the third highest grossing film of 2019. The other two highest grosser are Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 245.36 crore) and Kabir Singh (Rs 278.24 crore). The film, made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, has recorded a domestic collection of Rs 216.65 crore and its worldwide collection has touched Rs 307.78 crore.

The action-drama, directed by Siddharth Anand, has performed exceptionally well despite mixed reviews since its release on October 2. Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal, which was released in August 15, had done the overall collection of Rs 202 crore and Salman Khan's Bharat (released on June 5) has earned Rs 211.05 crore, reported film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.



Film experts cite the holiday release date of War as a crucial factor in its early success. Released on Gandhi Jayanti holiday, the film also got an advantage of festivals like Navratri and Dussehra. Unprecedentedly, the daily box office collection of War has not gone below Rs 20 crore so far. War box office collection (figures in crore) Day 1 (Gandhi Jayanti): Rs 53.35 Day 2: Rs 24.35 Day 3: Rs 22.45 Day 4: Rs 28.70 Day 5: Rs 37.40 Day 6: Rs 21.50 Day 7 (Dusshera): Rs 27.75 crore Lifetime collection (still running): Rs 216.65

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films, War was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 4,000 screens. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, War also stars Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in significant roles. In the film, Tiger Shroff (portrayed as Kahlid) is on a mission to hunt down his mentor Kabir (played by Hrithik Roshan). The film is said to have some jaw-dropping action-sequence between Shroff and Roshan, which have been choreographed by The Dark Knight and Game of Thrones-famed Paul Jennings and Jack Reacher.

