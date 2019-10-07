War Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's film earns over Rs 150 crore in the opening weekend

War Box Office Collection: War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is raking in moolah at the domestic box office market. The multilingual film, released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), has shattered several records at the box office since its release. The high-octane action drama film's Hindi version has raked in Rs 123.60 crore, while its Tamil and Telugu versions have collected Rs 5.25 crore till Saturday (October 5), taking their total collection to Rs 128.85 crore. Early estimates have shown the film recorded highest Sunday collections of the year 2019, surpassing the Hindi version of blockbuster film Saaho (Rs 29.48 crore). War's Sunday (Day 5) collection saw a 30 per cent leap from Saturday's collection and collected nearly Rs 36 crore, reports Boxofficeindia.

Galnce at War's box office collections:

Day 1: Rs 53.35 crore

Day 2: Rs 24.35 crore

Day 3: Rs 22.45 crore

Day 4: Rs 28.70 crore

Lifetime collections: Rs 128.85 crore

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adrash said in the upcoming week, War could easily do Rs 200 crore worth of box office business, owing to Dusshera holiday and festival time. Helmed by Siddarth Anand, War is the fifth film of Yash Raj production house to cross Rs 100 crore mark within first-three days of release, followed by Dhoom 3, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Considering its earnings, War can easily be assumed a hit. It could also be the highest grosser of both the actors in the days to come. Hrithik Roshan's highest earner is Krrish 3, which made a lifetime collection of Rs 175 crore, while Tiger Shroff's biggest hit is Baaghi 2 with a box office collection of Rs 160 crore.

War is the highest opening day grosser of both Roshan and Shroff's career. Released on Gandhi Jayanti in 4,000 screens in India, film War has also become the biggest opener on a national holiday in India. War, which carries a price tag of nearly Rs 200 crore, is the first Bollywood cinema to be shot in the Arctic Circle. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Vaani Kapoor in significant roles.

