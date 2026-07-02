'Welcome to the Jungle' box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar's film to cross ₹100 crore soon in India

Akshay Kumar-led comic caper Welcome to the Jungle stayed the course on its first Wednesday at the Indian box office. The film, also known as Welcome 3, is likely to cross the ₹100 crore milestone in the country soon.

Welcome to the Jungle raked in ₹3.75 crore from its paid previews on Thursday, ₹15.25 crore on its first Friday, ₹20 crore on its first Saturday, ₹24.75 crore on its first Sunday, ₹8.50 crore on its first Monday, ₹9.25 crore on its first Tuesday, and ₹6.15 crore on its first Wednesday.

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With this, the film's total India box office collection stands at ₹87.65 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. The film reported an overall theatrical occupancy of 14.81% on Wednesday, with the highest occupancy at 18.77% in its night shows.

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Commenting on the film's India business, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Welcome to the Jungle remained steady on Wednesday, registering a marginal decline — on expected lines for a midweek working day... The drop was also expected after the discounted ticket offer on Tuesday."

He added that the film must maintain its stronghold over the coming days to ensure a healthy lifetime total at the box office, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha releasing this Friday and Ajay Devgn-led comedy Dhamaal 4 coming on July 10.

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#WelcomeToTheJungle remained steady on Wednesday, registering a marginal decline – on expected lines for a midweek working day... The drop was also expected after the discounted ticket offer on Tuesday.



With #Alpha arriving in cinemas this Friday [3 July] and #Dhamaal4 following… pic.twitter.com/Td7DTlj34x — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2026

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At the worldwide box office, the film is eyeing the ₹150 crore milestone. The film has made a total of ₹129.37 crore globally so far, as per Sacnilk.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise of films. Welcome 3 focuses on a group of gangsters, criminals and chaotic characters who meet at the shooting of a fake film worth ₹2,000 crore.

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Besides Akshay Kumar, the film features Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav, among others.