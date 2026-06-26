'Welcome to the Jungle' Twitter review: 'What a headache it was' — Akshay Kumar movie leaves viewers divided

Comedy lovers assemble! Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty-led Welcome to the Jungle, also known as Welcome 3, has hit the theatres this Friday. The comic caper opened at the box office to mixed reviews from cinephiles. While some had an absolute blast at the movies, others felt that Welcome 3 fell short in comparison to the 2007 movie Welcome.

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Welcome to the Jungle reactions: Check these tweets before you book your tickets for the weekend

"Ahmed Khan is my new favourite director. Welcome 3 is so funny, and he presented #AkshayKumar as we 90s kids wanna see him. This family universe is gonna rule every universe of Bollywood! Go with your full family and enjoy like phir hera pheri (sic)," a user said.

"Some sequences in #WelcomeToTheJungle after the last day of Movie shooting are so hilarious that your stomach will start aching. The whole theatre was laughing, and yes, these scenes are somehow the best comedy scenes of the decade. I’ve witnessed this atmosphere after a very, very long time. Akshay Kumar is back, Comedy Genre has revived in Bollywood," a second user wrote.

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A third user commented, "DISASTER 1/5. PATHETIC. BORING. ZERO COMEDY. That 1 rating is for Disha Patani's thighs show, throughout the movie!!!! Akshay Kumar must and seriously should stop making movies!!!!! Waste of my money and time (sic)"

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A fourth user said, "Looks like a copy of the Tropic Thunder movie, which starred Robert Downey JR, Ben Stiller, Matthew Mccoughney, Jack Black and Tom Cruise as an angry fat director."

"Watching #WelcometotheJungle was a frustrating experience. Except for a few scenes, the film hardly manages to make you laugh. While watching it, you keep wondering when the film will finally end. weak screenplay, forced comedy, makes it difficult to stay engaged throughout. #WelcometotheJungleReview," another user commented.

Yet another user wrote, "Yeah, worst movie I have watched this year.. went for a preview. What a headache it was!"

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise of films. Welcome to the Jungle focuses on the production of a 'fake film' with a budget of ₹2,000 crore and how chaos unfolds as the team navigates danger, deception and non-stop comical disasters in a jungle.

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Barring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, the film stars Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Datta, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, and Vindu Dara Singh in significant roles.