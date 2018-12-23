Zero box office collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's movie underperforms despite its big release, Christmas vacations

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, one of the highly-anticipated films of the year, has made less than expected collection at the box office. It earned around Rs 20 crore on its first day and nearly Rs 18 crore on the second day after the film's release.

Zero's collections at the box office so far seems much like Shah Rukh's other movies, including Raees and Happy New Year. However, the film lags behind when compared to Salman Khan's Race 3 and Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan's initial collection. Race 3 has collected around Rs 29 crore on its day of release and Thugs of Hindostan, which broke the record of the biggest Bollywood opening collection, earned Rs 50 crore on its opening day.

Trade expert and a film critic Taran Adarsh earlier tweeted that Zero's opening weekend will be extremely crucial for its business.

#Zero slips on Day 2... Biz should've witnessed solid growth on Day 2 after an underwhelming Day 1, but is struggling at the BO... Decline on Day 2 [vis--vis Day 1]: 9.53%... Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr. Total: 38.36 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2018

He has earlier said that the movie has underperformed on Day 1, despite the extensive release in 4,380 screens and Christmas vacations.

#Zero has underperformed on Day 1, despite extensive release [4380 screens] + #Christmas vacations... Sat and Sun biz extremely crucial... Fri 20.14 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2018

Zero has received mixed reviews from both the critics and audience. The producers of the film had even used an effective marketing strategy to promote the film before its release. They created a Twitter handle of Shah Rukh's character Bauua to gain people's attention. Bauua's Twitter account went viral and became famous like Shah Rukh's own twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Zero has several cameo appearances from Bollywood personalities like Salman Khan, Sridevi, Deepika Padukone, Karishma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Abhay Deol and R Madhavan.

Zero narrates a sci-fi romantic story that revolves around a dwarf, Bauua Singh (played by Shah Rukh Khan) who is caught in a love triangle with Aafia (played by Anushka Sharma) and Babita Kumari (played by Katrina Kaif). Aafia is a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy, while Babita is a glamorous movie star struggling with alcoholism issues.

