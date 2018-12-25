Zero box office collection Day 4: Shah Rukh's movie becomes 6th Bollywood film to cross Rs 100-crore mark in 2018

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero has touched the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office within the three days of its release. However, the film seems to have fallen short of an 'impressive opening' considering its big release across 4,380 screens and the buzz around the movie. The SRK film managed to earn Rs 20.14 crore on Friday but its total collection witnessed a drop on its second day.

SRK's Zero earned Rs 18.22 crore on its second day and Rs 20.71 on its third day. The collection dropped due to its negative reviews from both critics and audiences. As per film trade expert Ramesh Bala's, Zero has collected around Rs 10 crore on Monday, taking its overall collection to Rs 69 crore at the domestic box office.

#Zero 's early estimates for Monday - Dec 24th - All-India Nett is around 10 Crs.. - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 25, 2018

Zero has managed to collect Rs 35 crore in overseas market, which has helped it to cross the magic figure of Rs 100 crore. The film's total earning by Sunday stands at Rs 107 crore.

Zero is the sixth Bollywood film to cross Rs 100-crore mark this year. The five other Bollywood movies that managed to earn over Rs 100 crore are Sanju, Padmaavat, Thugs of Hindostan, Baaghi 2 and Race 3.

#Zero 1st Weekend WW BO:#India Nett - 59.07 Crs Gross - 72 Crs Overseas: Gross - 35 Crs Total - 107 Crs - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 24, 2018

Trade expert Taran Adarsh said Zero has clearly underperformed and might get a boost in its earnings due to Christmas holiday.

#Zero has clearly underperformed... Remained on similar levels over the weekend... No turnaround / big jump in biz... #Christmas holiday [tomorrow] should boost biz... Real test on Wed and Thu... Fri 20.14 cr, Sat 18.22 cr, Sun 20.71 cr. Total: 59.07 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2018

While SRK's portrayal of a dwarf man named Bauua Singh has been praised by moviegoers, Zero has not been able to perform as the film-makers would have expected. Shah Rukh, in his movie Zero, made a comeback after the gap of almost one and a half year. He was last seen in 2017's Jab Harry Met Sejal. Fans were super excited and had sky-high expectations for his big release Zero. However, the film turned out to be a mixed affair, leaving many disappointed by it.

Zero's disappointing collection at the box office might also be the result of the competition it faces from movies like Yash's KGF: Chapter 1, Dhanush's Maari 2, Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0 and with Hollywood's Spider-Man and Aquaman.

Despite many promotional appearances, massive marketing strategies like a Snapchat filter and a Twitter account for film's character Bauua, Zero hasn't been able to gain audiences' attention at the theatres. Aanand L Rai's directorial Zero has also received mixed reviews from both the critics and audiences.

Zero is a love story that revolves around a vertically challenged man, Bauua Singh (played by Shah Rukh Khan). Shah Rukh is caught in a love triangle with Aafia (played by Anushka Sharma), who is a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy and Babita Kumari (played by Katrina Kaif), who is a glamorous Bollywood actress struggling with alcoholism issues.

