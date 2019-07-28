Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 16: Hrithik Roshan's film unshakeable despite new releases

Hrithik Roshan's new movie, Super 30 has proven to be a juggernaut at the box office. It is still powering through despite new releases like Judgementall Hai Kya, Arjun Patiala as well as Hollywood release The Lion King. According to early estimates, Super 30's box office collection in India has touched around Rs 117 crore. Super 30 is estimated to have earned around Rs 2 crore on Saturday.

Super 30's box office collection is a marker of the audience's reception of Anand Kumar's biopic. Collections have slowed down a bit since the first week because of new releases and the incessant rains in many parts of the country. Multiple movies in the theatre has resulted in sharing of the box office earnings, which is not good news for the latest releases. However, Super 30 has become one of the star's better-earning movies in his career.

The Vikas Bahl-directorial made Rs 75.85 crore on Week 1, followed by Rs 37.86 crore on Week 2. It had made Rs 115 crore till Saturday. Super 30's box office collection had surpassed Rs 160 crore globally.

Super 30 is based on the life of award-winning mathematician Anand Kumar who runs the Super 30 programme. The programme ensures that underprivileged students are given quality coaching to crack the extremely difficult IIT entrance examinations. The Hrithik Roshan-starrer has also been declared tax-free in multiple states.

Along with Hrithik Roshan, Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastava, Manav Gohil and Amit Sadh.

