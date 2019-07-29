Super 30 Box office Collection Day 17: Hrithik Roshan's film witnesses massive growth of 108% in third weekend

Super 30 box office collection: The box office collection of Hrithik Roshan's film Super 30 witnessed a massive growth in its third weekend. The Vikas Bahl's directorial film has crossed Rs 125 crore mark in its third weekend. Super 30 recorded a big jump of 108.88 per cent by earning Rs 2.14 crore on Friday and Rs 4.47 crore on Saturday, reported trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh. According to estimates, the film on its Day 17, may earn around Rs 5 crore due to Sunday holiday. Taran Adarsh further predicted that Super 30 would comfortably cross Rs 130 crore mark as well in the upcoming week.

Interestingly, Super 30 has managed to survive at the box office that too with such great collections, despite the new Bollywood releases like Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya and Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala. Also, the film has succeeded in competing against Disney's The Lion King.

Super 30 is based on the life of Patna-based mathematician and educationist, Anand Kumar. Kumar, who has been portrayed by Hrithik in the film, is the founder of the Super 30 programme, under which underprivileged students are given quality coaching to crack the extremely difficult IIT entrance examinations. Owing to film's inspirational content, the film has been declared tax-free in multiple states-Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Other than Hrithik Roshan the film, which released on July 12, also features Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Shrivastava, Amit Sadh, Nandish Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

Also read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 16: Hrithik Roshan's film unshakeable despite new releases

Also read: Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 15: Hrithik Roshan's film sees another super Friday