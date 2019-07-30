Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 18: Hrithik Roshan's film breaches Rs 125-crore mark

Super 30 box office collection: Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan has earned Rs 125.93 crore at the domestic box office. The educational-drama film, which was released on July 12, achieved the Rs-125 crore mark in 17 days. The film is a biography of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who in real-life runs a Super 30 programme that provides coaching to 30 students from economically weaker sections to crack the prestigious IIT-entrance exam every year. The story of Super 30 revolves around Kumar's struggle and accomplishments, played by actor Hrithik Roshan.





#Super30 benchmarks...

Crossed â¹ 50 cr: Day 3

â¹ 100 cr: Day 10

â¹ 125 cr: Day 17

India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

Directed by Queen famed-Vikas Bahl, Super 30 has received mixed response from the critics. However, the film has received praise from political leaders. The film has been declared tax free in Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, thanks to its inspirational storyline.

According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, Super 30's major portion of earnings is coming from Mumbai and Tier-2 cities. The film has earned Rs 39.39 crore in Mumabi circuit, Rs 25.97 in Delhi and UP circuit, Rs 10.89 crore in Punjab circuit and Rs 7.40 crore in West Bengal circuit.

The film is facing a stiff competition from Disney's latest remake of its classic The Lion King and Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao's film Judgementall Hai Kya. Jon Favreau's The Lion King has raked in Rs 114.27 crore in 12 days in India alone. On the other hand, Judgementall Hai Kya has minted nearly Rs 20 crore in 3 days. Taran Adarsh, however, has predicted that Super 30's gross collection may go up to Rs 135 crore in the upcoming week.

