Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 21: Hrithik Roshan's movie zooms past Rs 130 crore

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 continues to mint money at the box office. The film, which released on July 12, has completed exactly three weeks at the box office today and has earned over Rs 130 crore so far.

The educational drama film earned Rs 11.83 crore on its opening day and the film crossed Rs 50 crore mark on its opening weekend. Further, the film achieved Rs 100-crore milestone in two weeks. The movie has given tough competition to other popular releases in June and July, such as Shahid Kapoor's superhit film Kabir Singh or Disney's The Lion King. However, the movie may now begin to see a little decline as Hollywood's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Sonakhi Sinha's starrer Khandaani Shafakhana have hit the screens today.

According to movie experts, the Hrithik Roshan movie may not have earned as much as his previous blockbusters like Dhoom 2 or Krrish, yet it has created a huge impression on Bollywood's film history as well as on audience minds. Helmed by, Vikas Bahl, Super 30's phenomenal success is anchored by Hrithik Roshan's stardom as well as the film's storyline, reported boxofficeindia.

In the film, Hrithik Roshan has played the role of Anand Kumar, who in real life is an acclaimed mathematician from Patna, Bihar. Anand Kumar is the pioneer of Super 30 programme, under which he provides free coaching to underprivileged students for IIT entrance exam. In the movie, Mrunal Thakur has played the role of Anand Kumar's wife and Pankaj Tripathi and Virendra Saxena have played other significant roles.

