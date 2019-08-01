Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 20: Hrithik Roshan's film steady, eyes Rs 150 crore

Hrithik Roshan's latest offering Super 30 is still running strong at the box office. While the movie did not open up to much fanfare, it gradually picked up and continued its steady hold despite new releases. On Tuesday the movie made Rs 1.35 crore, taking Super 30's box office collection to Rs 128.67 crore. As per early estimates the movie has made around Rs 130 crore at the box office. Hrithik Roshan's movie will now eye the next big milestone - Rs 150 crore.

Super 30 had only seen a minimal drop from Monday. Weekdays are always crucial but if the movie manages to bring in audience, then Super 30 box office collection will see a surge on the weekends again. Moreover, if the movie can sustain its collections on the third and fourth week, then it can surpass the collection of Bang Bang to become the second-highest Hrithik Roshan grosser after Krissh 3.

Super 30's box office collection was at Rs 75.58 crore on Week 1, followed by Rs 37.85 crore on Week 2. The movie is likely to wrap up Week 3 with Rs 17.50 crore.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 revolves around award-winning mathematician Anand Kumar and his Super 30 programme. The mathematician's programme ensures that thirty underprivileged students are coached to clear the extremely competitive IIT entrance examinations.

Due to its inspirational content, Super 30 has been declared tax-free in Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, boosting its collections in these areas.

Super 30 features Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu apart from Hrithik Roshan. Currently the movie is facing stiff competition from Disney's The Lion King, and Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya. It will also face Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Khandani Shafakhana that is scheduled to release this Friday.

