Shikara box office collection: Vidhu Vinod Chopra film makes Rs 3.05 crore in two days

Shikara seems to have received lukewarm response at the ticket window, collecting Rs 3.05 crore since its release so far. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs 1.2 crore on its release day and Rs 1.85 crore on Saturday. The film's Sunday numbers are yet to be out.

#Shikara improves on Day 2 [rarity for a film starring newcomers]... Needs to gain ground on Day 3 [Sun]... Also needs to hold on to Day 1 levels on Day 4 [Mon] + trend well on remaining weekdays for a decent total... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.85 cr. Total: â¹ 3.05 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2020

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film is based on the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and the spiral of violence and religious extremism that struck Kashmir in the decade. The Fox Star Studios bankrolled political drama, based on the book 'Our Moon has Blood Clots' by Rahul Pandita, stars first timers Aadil Khan and Sadia in lead roles. Aadil Khan and Sadia play a married couple, Shiv Kumar Dhar and Shanti Dhar.

It was widely reported that Shikara would fare average at the ticket window beacuse of its genre and its starcast featuring newcomers but numbers are expected to dip further during the week. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film has also been mired in conspiracy as some Kashmiri Pandits have accused the director of failing to portray what really transpired in Kashmir.

Political analyst Anand Ranganathan took to Twitter to state the movie was 'a soppy, largely mediocre love story that glosses over the Kashmiri Hindu genocide'.

#Shikara. A soppy, largely mediocre love story that glosses over the Kashmiri Hindu genocide and ethnic cleansing and tries to rationalise Islamist terror through the excuse of, believe it or not, easy availability of the gun. A quick review: pic.twitter.com/naMEZIlgwM - Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) February 9, 2020

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said he found Shikara 'misleading' and gave it a rating of 1 star. He said audience should wait for Vivek Agnihotri's Kashmir files to see the actual reality.

Saw #Shikara & i found it absolutely misleading .. Infact film made mockery of Kashmiri Pandits sentiments & tragedy . Pandits exodus & massacre was not explored atall.. Terrible film. Rating- â­ï¸ Audience should wait for @vivekagnihotri#TheKashmirFiles to see the real facts. - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 9, 2020

