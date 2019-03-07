Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn-Madhuri Dixit movie makes Rs 130 crore in India

Total Dhamaal box office collection has yet again proven that multi-starrer comedy films have takers across the country. True to its name, the Ajay Devgn-Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor-starrer has been creating some dhamaal at the box office. At the end of thirteen days at the box office, Total Dhamaal has managed to make Rs 130 crore in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh says that the movie has slowed down in multiplexes in metros but is still performing well in single screens in mass circuits. Total Dhamaal is also performing well in Tier 2 cities. Total Dhamaal made Rs 6.03 crore on Monday, Rs 3.20 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 3 crore on Wednesday of its second week, taking the total collection in India to Rs 130 crore.

Total Dhamaal is also facing stiff competition from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's latest romantic-comedy Luka Chuppi. Additionally, Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam's Uri: The Surgical Strike is still holding its fort and is nearing Rs 250 crore at the box office. To make matters tougher, Marvel Studios has released its latest superhero movie, Captain Marvel this week. Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla is also scheduled to release this week.

Such competition has perhaps taken a bite out of Total Dhamaal's collection. But like the two Dhamaal movies that had released before this, Total Dhamaal is also likely to entertain people for long.

The movie also stars the usual cast of the Dhamaal series - Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Mahesh Manjrekar along with Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Boman Irani, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Anil Kapoor.

