Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 2: Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor's film earns Rs 36.90 crore

Featuring big Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi, Total Dhamaal, Which is the third film in the Dhamaal series, is exceeding all expectations at the box office. Director Indra Kumar's adventure-comedy film managed to earn Rs 16.50 crore on its opening day and helped the movie become the second biggest opener of 2019, after Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's much-hyped Gully Boy, which raked Rs 19.40 crore on its day 1.

According to trade guru Taran Adarsh, Total Dhamaal is looking to mint around Rs 60 crore at the box office in its very first weekend. He added that the film has managed to earn Rs 20.40 crore on day 2, thus taking its total collection to Rs 36.90 crore at the domestic box office.

#TotalDhamaal sets BO on ð¥ð¥ð¥ on Day 2... Metros/plexes join the party, thus contributing to an impressive total... Will score bigger numbers on Day 3, since families/kids are patronising it... Eyes â¹ 60 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: â¹ 36.90 cr. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2019

Riteish Deshmukh's Total Dhamaal was released in nearly 3,700 screens in India and in 786 screens overseas, thus taking the movie's total screen count to 4486 globally. Indra Kumar's film has managed to mint Rs 8.74 crore gross in overseas collections, taking its worldwide earnings to nearly Rs 29.89 crore gross on day 1, reports Bollywood Hungama.

Total Dhamaal, which is a sequel to 2011's Double Dhamaal and 2007's Dhamaal, is made on a budget of approximately Rs 105 crore.

The movie is studded with a huge star cast which includes Sonakshi Sinha, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Boman Irani, Johny Lever, Vijay Patkar, Esha Gupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sudesh Lahiri. Additionally, this movie also sees Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit working together after eighteen years gap. They had previously collaborated in the 2001's Lajja, which was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Ajay Devgn's production house, FFilms has collaborated with Fox Star Studios to make Total Dhamaal. Mangl Murti Films and Pen India Limited also board as co-producers in the movie.

