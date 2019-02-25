Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 3: Riteish Deshmukh-Arshad Warsi's film beats Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy

Total Dhamaal has managed to hit the ball out of the park and has managed to move past Rs 60 crore at the domestic box office in just three days of its release. Director Indra Kumar's adventure-comedy film that features big Bollywood actors like Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi, is the third film in the Dhamaal franchise after 2007's Dhamaal and 2011's Double Dhamaal.

The movie has managed to outperform all expectations of trade pundits. Interestingly, Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 3 has managed to beat Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's much hyped movie Gully Boy, the first three days box office collections.

#TotalDhamaal hits the ball out of the park... Swims past â¹ 60 cr... Word of mouth came into play on Day 1 itself... Terrific in mass circuits... Big growth at metros/plexes [Day 2 and 3]... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr. Total: â¹ 62.40 cr. India biz. ððð - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

#TotalDhamaal day-wise growth... Sat [vis-Ã -vis Fri]: 23.64% Sun [vis-Ã -vis Sat]: 25% Well begun is half done... #TotalDhamaal passes preliminary test [weekend] with distinction marks... Day 4 [Mon] is a litmus test... Needs to maintain the rhythm to emerge a Hit. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

Total Dhamaal earned Rs 25.50 crore on its very first Sunday at the ticket window. The film grossed Rs 16.50 crore on Day 1 and Rs 20.40 crore on Day 2 of its release, thus making a total collection of Rs 62.40 crore at the domestic box office. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh's Gully boy had grossed Rs 19.40 crore on Day 1, Rs 13.10 crore on Day 2 and, Rs 18.65 crore on its Day 3, taking its first three-day collection to Rs 51.15 crore. However, Gully Boy was released on Thursday instead of Friday unlike Total Dhamaal, which released on Friday. However, it must be factored in that the Thursday was Valentine's Day.

#GullyBoy has excellent *extended* weekend... Will cross â¹ 75 cr today [Mon]... Metros exceptional... Mumbai circuit terrific... Tier-2 cities pick up... Metros to trend strongly on weekdays... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr. Total: â¹ 72.45 cr. India biz - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

Total Dhamaal, which has a huge star cast, including Sonakshi Sinha, Jaaved Jaaffery, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Patkar, Johny Lever, Esha Gupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sudesh Lahiri, is produced on a budget of nearly Rs 105 crore. Additionally, this movie also witnesses Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit collaborating with each other after a gap of eighteen years. They last worked together in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lajja, released in 2001.

Ajay Devgn's production studio, FFilms has partnered with Fox Star Studios to make Total Dhamaal. Pen India Limited and Mangl Murti Films have also collaborated as co-producers in the movie.

